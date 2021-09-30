Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to announce $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.81 and the highest is $6.93. Anthem posted earnings of $4.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $25.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.45 to $26.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $28.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.00 to $29.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.90.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $16.00 on Thursday, hitting $372.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $377.50 and a 200 day moving average of $378.86. Anthem has a 12-month low of $264.44 and a 12-month high of $406.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,013,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

