AnRKey X ($ANRX) Price Down 17.5% This Week

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AnRKey X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. AnRKey X has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and $150,323.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00064774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00101995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00136582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,961.20 or 1.00121176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.31 or 0.06854721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.58 or 0.00765767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,079,082 coins. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com . The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

AnRKey X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using US dollars.

