Anglo American’s (NGLOY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NGLOY. UBS Group cut Anglo American from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays cut Anglo American from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

