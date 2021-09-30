AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $307.82 million.AngioDynamics also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.00-0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANGO. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ ANGO traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 20,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 0.83. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AngioDynamics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of AngioDynamics worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

