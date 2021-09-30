Analysts Set Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Price Target at $139.97

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,140 shares of company stock worth $11,983,249. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $151.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.48 and its 200 day moving average is $142.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $156.74. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

