Analysts Set Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Price Target at $7.25

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $2.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

