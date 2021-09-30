Analysts Set Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) PT at $48.00

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JRONY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $39.92 on Monday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

