Analysts Set Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) PT at $48.00

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JRONY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $39.92 on Monday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

