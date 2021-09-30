Analysts Set Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Target Price at $64.71

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE HASI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,504. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $40.81 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 22.96 and a quick ratio of 22.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.