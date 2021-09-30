Analysts Set Expectations for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report issued on Sunday, September 26th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Devarakonda anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

Shares of NMTR opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $331.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.11. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 73,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Temperato bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,102,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,648.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 156,529 shares of company stock valued at $192,569 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.