Analysts Set Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT at $47.00

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of EIFZF stock opened at $35.10 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

