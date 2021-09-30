Analysts Set Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) PT at $9.10

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth about $113,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celestica stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. Celestica has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

