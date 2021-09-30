Analysts Set CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Price Target at C$41.67

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.56.

CAE has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of CAE opened at C$37.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. CAE has a 1 year low of C$19.92 and a 1 year high of C$39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.92 billion and a PE ratio of 95.53.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

