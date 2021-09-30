Analysts Set Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Price Target at GBX 2,265

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,265 ($29.59).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of BRBY traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,815 ($23.71). 867,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,995. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,324.78 ($17.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,956.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,040.35. The company has a market capitalization of £7.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.54.

In related news, insider Marco Gobbetti sold 16,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,134 ($27.88), for a total value of £349,357.14 ($456,437.34). Also, insider Julie Brown sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,107 ($27.53), for a total transaction of £28,023.10 ($36,612.36). In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $82,473,024.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.