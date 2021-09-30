Analysts Offer Predictions for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.43 EPS.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
SMG stock opened at $148.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.89 and a 200-day moving average of $196.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $139.20 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,578,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.
