Analysts Offer Predictions for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

SMG stock opened at $148.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.89 and a 200-day moving average of $196.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $139.20 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,578,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

