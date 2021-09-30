Analysts Offer Predictions for Arrow Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrow Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arrow Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.69. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.13 million.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 55.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

