Analysts Expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to Post $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. Varex Imaging posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,050%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

