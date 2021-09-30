Analysts Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to Post -$0.68 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.59). Outset Medical posted earnings of ($2.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on OM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,040,034.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $63,724.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 314.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,099 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 479.8% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,878 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,548,000 after purchasing an additional 837,654 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OM traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,190. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

