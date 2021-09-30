Analysts Expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.31 Million

Equities analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to announce $330.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $328.10 million to $332.23 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $323.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MoneyGram International.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

In related news, Director Francisco Lorca acquired 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at $283,461.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,618,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,900 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGI traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.06. 1,527,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,794. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $737.54 million, a P/E ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 1.70.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MoneyGram International (MGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.