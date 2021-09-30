Analysts Expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will post sales of $99.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.30 million to $105.24 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $70.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $384.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $383.36 million to $385.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $421.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 35,012 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $671,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,370,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 70,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,980. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $212.67 million, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.