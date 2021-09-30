Analysts Expect JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for JOYY’s earnings. JOYY posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JOYY will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JOYY.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 3.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the first quarter worth $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 19.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.13. 15,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.86. JOYY has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.12%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

