Analysts Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will report $4.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.39 billion and the lowest is $4.16 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $17.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.16 billion to $17.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.42 billion to $20.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Amundi bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,263,000 after buying an additional 1,387,671 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,958,000 after buying an additional 1,110,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,894,000 after purchasing an additional 448,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $84,034,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.97. 8,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.97. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $158.92 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

