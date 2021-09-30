Analysts Anticipate SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. SmartFinancial reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $32.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 85.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMBK traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,342. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a market cap of $390.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.77. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.