Analysts Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. NuVasive posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.17 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NuVasive by 939.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of NUVA opened at $62.18 on Thursday. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3,110.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

