Analysts Anticipate MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Post $0.58 EPS

Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $434,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 207,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $12,931,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 580,231 shares of company stock valued at $36,419,134 in the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $63.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.75. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

