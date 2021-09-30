Analysts Anticipate iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. iQIYI posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iQIYI.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.53.

IQ traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $7.73. 4,029,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,346,100. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.78. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $28.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in iQIYI by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

