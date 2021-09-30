Analysts Anticipate Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will announce $192.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $191.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.95 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $181.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $761.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.99 million to $762.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $815.03 million, with estimates ranging from $812.20 million to $817.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIW. Mizuho downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 62.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,450. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

