Analysts Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to Post $0.62 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Shares of ETD stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $640.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.19. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

