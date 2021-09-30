Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

FOLD opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.10. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,885 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $138,579.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,028,431.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $225,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,173.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,136 shares of company stock worth $1,574,867. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 58,776 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 33,181 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,733,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,896 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

