Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will report $81.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.14 million to $81.92 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $67.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $312.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.82 million to $313.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $407.41 million, with estimates ranging from $388.60 million to $422.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 67,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.10. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 21,028 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $210,700.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $243,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 861,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,242.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,867 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 58,776 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

