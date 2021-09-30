Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMTB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. Amerant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $28.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 99,837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amerant Bancorp (AMTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.