Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) is Westwood Global Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Westwood Global Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,955,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874,257 shares during the period. Ambev comprises about 22.3% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Westwood Global Investments LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Ambev worth $374,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABEV. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

Shares of ABEV stock remained flat at $$2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,647,105. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABEV. TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Grupo Santander lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.