Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,144 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $15,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of MO traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 615,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,155,632. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.57%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

