Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Receives $32.00 Average PT from Analysts

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. cut shares of Altium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Altium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie cut shares of Altium from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altium from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Altium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of ALMFF stock remained flat at $$25.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. Altium has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60.

Altium Ltd. engages in developing and selling of computer software for the design of electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Board and Systems, Micro-Controllers and Embedded Systems, and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery. The Board and Systems segment includes results from PCB business for the americas, EMEA, asia pacific and emerging Markets regions, as well as other products sold through partner channels.

