AlphaValue Upgrades A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to “Reduce”

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Danske upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $14.36 on Thursday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

