Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,846.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $20.78 on Thursday, reaching $2,707.85. 11,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,797. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,433.23 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,781.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,483.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.