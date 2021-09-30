Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,305 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $9,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 117.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after acquiring an additional 487,216 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,147,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,128,000 after acquiring an additional 199,220 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of LNT opened at $56.75 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.