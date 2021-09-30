Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after buying an additional 560,741 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,359,000 after purchasing an additional 297,424 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Allegion by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,364,000 after purchasing an additional 185,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 620,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,897,000 after purchasing an additional 157,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $138.67 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.45.

ALLE stock opened at $135.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.67 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

