Albion Financial Group UT Purchases Shares of 3,207 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,965,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,053,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,245,000 after buying an additional 4,091,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,690,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,251 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,736,000 after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,006,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,050,000 after purchasing an additional 373,776 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $70.99 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $74.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.91.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

