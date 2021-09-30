Albion Financial Group UT Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $104.91 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.94.

