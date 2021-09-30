Albion Financial Group UT Invests $78,000 in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GMED. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,117,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 18.4% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 788,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,151,000 after buying an additional 122,392 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $65,260.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock worth $8,039,016. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

NYSE GMED opened at $78.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.34. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

