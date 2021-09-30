Albion Financial Group UT Acquires Shares of 1,167 Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 51.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,338,000 after purchasing an additional 588,600 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 10.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 5.9% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $66,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMND opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.91. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMND shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

