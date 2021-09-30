Albion Financial Group UT Acquires New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Intel by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.19. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

