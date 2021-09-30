Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.00

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 99.67 ($1.30), with a volume of 82602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.10 ($1.32).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Airtel Africa from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Airtel Africa from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 84.17. The company has a market cap of £3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.49.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

