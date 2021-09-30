Aion (AION) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, Aion has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $69.29 million and $5.71 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,891.29 or 0.99527827 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00081091 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.55 or 0.00699740 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.48 or 0.00365435 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.15 or 0.00239359 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005627 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002174 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 496,387,699 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.