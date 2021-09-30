Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading 5.2% Higher

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.04 and last traded at $28.80. 4,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 917,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agora has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Agora alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -78.11 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.72.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $42.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Agora in the first quarter worth $6,881,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Agora by 70.0% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 877,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,833,000 after acquiring an additional 361,407 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the first quarter valued at $66,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Agora by 148.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 1st quarter worth about $28,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.