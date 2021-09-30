Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Shares of AGYS opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -58.57 and a beta of 1.47. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,166.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $44,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,970 shares of company stock valued at $710,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Agilysys by 76.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Agilysys during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 36.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

