AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Rating Increased to Outperform at JMP Securities

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) was upgraded by investment analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of MITT opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 23.91 and a current ratio of 23.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.47. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 265.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 55,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

