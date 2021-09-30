Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will report $2.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $9.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $34.42 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2,305.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 64,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 20.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth $809,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 23.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 25,369,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth $8,101,000. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEVA traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $7.86. 1,231,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,958. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

