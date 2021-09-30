Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Shares Up 2%

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $135.63 and last traded at $135.63. 145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEOXF. Citigroup lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeroports de Paris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.52.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

