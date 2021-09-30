Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Short Interest Update

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, an increase of 1,458.6% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth $899,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AENZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. Aenza S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.97.

Aenza SAA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of engineering, management consulting, real estate, and corporate shares trading services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Technical Services, and Parent Company Operation.

